NBC Securities Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 207.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,898 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

