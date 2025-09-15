Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 658,835.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,302,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,868,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the period.

VTHR stock opened at $290.90 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.11 and a fifty-two week high of $291.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

