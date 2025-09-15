Goldstone Financial Group LLC Sells 34,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,723 shares during the period. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 212,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. World Investment Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 656,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,205,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

