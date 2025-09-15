JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA is Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $29,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $62.44 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average of $58.57.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

