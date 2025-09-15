Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Shares Acquired by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.5% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Goldstone Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $11,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,298,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,476,000 after purchasing an additional 540,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,601,000 after purchasing an additional 422,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,078,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,420,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,043,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.02 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $74.27 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.96. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

