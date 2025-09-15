Goldstone Financial Group LLC Has $15.29 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Goldstone Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,861,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68,942 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $103.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

