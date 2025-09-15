Paladin Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Paladin Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $50.05.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

