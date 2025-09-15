NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, September 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.5%.
NewLake Capital Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS NLCP opened at $13.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. NewLake Capital Partners has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $21.46.
About NewLake Capital Partners
