Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,952.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 581,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 567,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

UBER stock opened at $95.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.