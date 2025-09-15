Apella Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 527.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $166.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

