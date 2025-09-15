Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $3.67 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price objective (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $770.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total value of $1,649,099.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $760.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $736.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

