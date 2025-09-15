Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total transaction of $3,195,130.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total value of $421,509.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,060. This trade represents a 36.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $760.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $736.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $779.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $776.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $770.94.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

