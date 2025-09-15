Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,693 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. This trade represents a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $374.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

