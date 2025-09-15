Halliburton Company $HAL Stake Lessened by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC cut its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 87.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92. Halliburton Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.57.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

