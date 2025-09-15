Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA is Next Level Private LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Next Level Private LLC owned about 2.01% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

BATS DUSA opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $758.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

