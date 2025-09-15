Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF $DUSA is Next Level Private LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Next Level Private LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSAFree Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the period. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Next Level Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Next Level Private LLC owned about 2.01% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23,400.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 12.1%

BATS DUSA opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $758.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.