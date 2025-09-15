Dover Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 702,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 243,897 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 572,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,665,000 after purchasing an additional 28,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $88.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $89.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

