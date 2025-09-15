Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases 1,955 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,965 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 34,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.90) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.