Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 820 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
