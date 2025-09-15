Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 820 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACG Acquisition in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 825.

Get ACG Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACG Acquisition

ACG Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

About ACG Acquisition

LON:ACG opened at GBX 925 on Monday. ACG Acquisition has a 1 year low of GBX 385 and a 1 year high of GBX 950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 662.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 435.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.35 million and a PE ratio of -585.44.

(Get Free Report)

ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.