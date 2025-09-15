NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) and Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Financial Comparison

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -6.99% -2.85% -1.51% NexGen Energy N/A -18.88% -13.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ferroglobe and NexGen Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.40 billion 0.55 $23.54 million ($0.57) -7.26 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$56.60 million ($0.25) -30.44

Ferroglobe has higher revenue and earnings than NexGen Energy. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ferroglobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Ferroglobe has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ferroglobe and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 1 0 0 2.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 5 1 3.17

Summary

Ferroglobe beats NexGen Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers. The company also offers silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel. In addition, it offers ferrosilicon products that are used to produce stainless steel, carbon steel, and various other steel alloys, as well as to manufacture electrodes and aluminum; calcium silicon, which is used in the deoxidation and desulfurization of liquid steel, and production of coatings for cast iron pipes, as well as in the welding process of powder metal and in pyrotechnics; and nodularizers and inoculants, which are used in the production of iron. Further, the company provides silica fume, a by-product of the electrometallurgical process of silicon metal and ferrosilicon. Additionally, it operates quartz mines in South Africa, Spain, the United States, and Canada; and low-ash metallurgical coal mines in the United States; and a charcoal production facility in South Africa, as well as holds interests in hydroelectric power plant in France. The company serves silicone chemical producers; aluminum and steel manufacturers; auto companies and their suppliers; ductile iron foundries; manufacturers of photovoltaic solar cells and computer chips; and concrete producers. Ferroglobe PLC was formerly known as VeloNewco Limited and changed its name to Ferroglobe PLC in December 2015. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

