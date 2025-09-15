Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Purchased by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Williams Companies accounts for 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $335,419,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,339,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $677,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,370 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,287,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $674,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,988 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6,407.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $133,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,956,984.90. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $623,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WMB opened at $58.84 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.51 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. CIBC raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

