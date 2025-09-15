Analyzing Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) & Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG)

Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG – Get Free Report) and Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conduent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Galaxy Payroll Group and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Payroll Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Conduent 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Payroll Group $3.86 million 3.88 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Conduent $3.36 billion 0.13 $426.00 million $0.04 70.50

This table compares Galaxy Payroll Group and Conduent”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Conduent has higher revenue and earnings than Galaxy Payroll Group.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Payroll Group and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Payroll Group N/A N/A N/A Conduent 0.64% -9.88% -3.12%

Summary

Conduent beats Galaxy Payroll Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Payroll Group

Galaxy Payroll Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides payroll outsourcing, employment, and consultancy and market research services. It has operations in Hong Kong, Macau, the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions. The Government segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services; and digital payments, child support payments, government healthcare, and eligibility and enrollment solutions. The Transportation segment offers systems, support, and revenue-generating solutions to government transportation agency clients; and public safety, mobility, and digital payment solutions. This segment also provides electronic tolling, urban congestion management, and mileage-based user solutions; transit solutions; citation and permit administration, parking enforcement, and curbside demand management solutions; and computer-aided dispatch/automatic vehicle location solutions. Conduent Incorporated was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

