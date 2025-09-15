Financial Contrast: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) vs. Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for UMH Properties and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 Essex Property Trust 1 10 6 0 2.29

UMH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 33.23%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $298.41, suggesting a potential upside of 11.67%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UMH Properties and Essex Property Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $250.41 million 5.15 $21.64 million $0.14 108.56 Essex Property Trust $1.77 billion 9.70 $741.52 million $12.44 21.48

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Essex Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of UMH Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $10.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. UMH Properties pays out 642.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 31 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 12.18% 5.19% 1.96% Essex Property Trust 43.51% 13.98% 6.16%

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats UMH Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

