Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,458,128,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074,827 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $208,490,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 39.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,525,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,068 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $77,976,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,643,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $781,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,116 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.6%

Enbridge stock opened at $49.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENB. Zacks Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

