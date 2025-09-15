Park National Corp OH Makes New $207,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $158.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.47. The company has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $186.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.