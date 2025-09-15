Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.9167.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Shares of DG opened at $104.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 35.7% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $2,179,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

