E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 2,286 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $81.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.17%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

