Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabaud & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 130.1% during the second quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 15,810 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $352,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $228,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $196.29 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.15 and a 52-week high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day moving average is $185.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.