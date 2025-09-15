Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 21,246 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after buying an additional 953,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $817,759,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.