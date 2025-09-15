Adams Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,772 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 100.8% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 60.0% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $68.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.82.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The business had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 price target on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

