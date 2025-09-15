First International Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,071 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. American Express comprises 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. The trade was a 54.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. The trade was a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,996 shares of company stock valued at $85,261,270 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.45.

American Express Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $325.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.89. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $226.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

