Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Rollins were worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Rollins by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4%

ROL stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.69. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.77 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

