E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Sells 747 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.0%

CI stock opened at $302.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $295.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $256.89 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.72 earnings per share. Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

