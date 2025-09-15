Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,359,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.1% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 76.5% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

