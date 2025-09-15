Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 114,236 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.4% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.8% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,013.72. This trade represents a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 850,112 shares worth $234,654,209. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $359.87 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $374.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.