IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Short Interest Update

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 45,900 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the August 15th total of 71,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IN8bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INAB opened at $2.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.02. IN8bio has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IN8bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IN8bio stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.72% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised IN8bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

