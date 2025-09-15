Analyzing Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) & Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) and Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Worthington Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trex has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Trex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Worthington Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Trex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Enterprises 1 2 1 1 2.40 Trex 1 7 6 2 2.56

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Enterprises and Trex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.61%. Trex has a consensus target price of $71.93, suggesting a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Trex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trex is more favorable than Worthington Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and Trex”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Enterprises $1.15 billion 2.76 $96.05 million $1.91 33.44 Trex $1.15 billion 5.63 $226.39 million $1.73 34.97

Trex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worthington Enterprises. Worthington Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Enterprises and Trex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Enterprises 8.33% 16.66% 9.21% Trex 16.53% 21.27% 13.41%

Summary

Trex beats Worthington Enterprises on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors. The Consumer Products segment provides products in the tools, outdoor living, and celebrations end markets. Its products include propane-filled cylinders for torches, camping stoves and other applications, LPG cylinders, handheld torches, helium-filled balloon kits, specialized hand tools and instruments, and drywall tools and accessories This segment sells its products primarily to mass merchandisers, retailers, and distributors under the Coleman, Bernzomatic, Balloon Time, Mag-Torch, General, Garden-Weasel, Pactool International, Hawkeye, Worthington Pro Grade, and Level5 brands. The Sustainable Energy Solutions segment sells onboard fueling systems and services, as well as gas containment solutions and services for storage, transport, and distribution of industrial gases. It includes high pressure and acetylene cylinders for life support systems and alternative fuel cylinders used to hold CNG and hydrogen for automobiles, buses, and light-duty trucks. The company was formerly known as Worthington Industries, Inc. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps. The company also provides Trex Transcend Railing products that are used in Trex decking products and other decking materials; Trex Select Railing products for a simple clean finished look; Trex Enhance Railing system; Trex Signature aluminum railing for a contemporary look; and Trex Select T-Rail railing products. In addition, it offers Trex Seclusions, a fencing product that includes structural posts, bottom and top rails, pickets, and decorative post caps. Further, the company acts as a licensor in various licensing agreements with third parties to manufacture and sell products under the Trex name, including Trex Outdoor Furniture; Trex RainEscape, an above joist deck drainage system; Trex Pergola, a cellular PVC product; Trex Latticeworks outdoor lattice boards; Trex Cornhole boards; Diablo Trex Blade, a saw blade for wood-alternative composite decking; Trex SpiralStairs and structural steel posts; and Trex Outdoor Kitchens, cabinetry, and Storage products. It sells its products through wholesale distributors, retail lumber dealers, and Home Depot and Lowe’s stores. Trex Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia.

