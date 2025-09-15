Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 96,100 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 149,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.21. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $158.91.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

