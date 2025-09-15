Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT Shares Sold by PTM Wealth Management LLC

PTM Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly accounts for 5.1% of PTM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. PTM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the first quarter worth $51,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZALT opened at $31.74 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $27.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $502.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

