Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 375,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 705,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.
Enel Chile Trading Up 0.4%
NYSE ENIC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.05.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Enel Chile Company Profile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
