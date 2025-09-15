Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 375,400 shares, a decrease of 36.0% from the August 15th total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 705,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enel Chile

Enel Chile Trading Up 0.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 153,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 10.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 1,444.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 804,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 752,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.46. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enel Chile will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

