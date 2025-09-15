Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,500 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.6% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RA opened at $13.39 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.6%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,281.82%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

