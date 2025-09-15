MRA Advisory Group Buys 533 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

MRA Advisory Group grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,033.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,476,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 300.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,037,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,316,000 after acquiring an additional 778,079 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $106,852,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $71,699,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $55,711,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 7,200 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $1,000,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,693.55. The trade was a 30.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,461.48. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $135.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.72 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

