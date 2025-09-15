Webster Bank N. A. Sells 1,856 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Home Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 3,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,739 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of HD stock opened at $423.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $372.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $421.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

