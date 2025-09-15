Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by MRA Advisory Group

MRA Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2%

JNJ stock opened at $178.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27. The firm has a market cap of $428.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

