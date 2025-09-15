FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF $BUFZ Shares Purchased by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFZ – Free Report) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF makes up about 2.9% of Rise Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $938,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF by 106,771.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUFZ opened at $25.78 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $560.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

FT Cboe Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Vest Laddered Moderate Buffer ETF (BUFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in an equal-weighted portfolio of First Trusts twelve-monthly Equity Moderate Buffer ETFs. The underlying ETFs target specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (ticker: SPY).

