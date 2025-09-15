Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in Envela Corporation $ELA

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 1,015.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 82.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envela by 32.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Envela by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Envela from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Envela has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $183.09 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Envela Corporation has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

