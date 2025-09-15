Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at $324,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

VTIP stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.