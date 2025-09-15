MRA Advisory Group Makes New $255,000 Investment in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 872 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,722,000 after buying an additional 27,774 shares during the period. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $276.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

