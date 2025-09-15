Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,001.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

