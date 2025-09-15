Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives $147.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.76.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $157.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.47. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $1,054,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 355,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,926,705.84. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 275,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,656 shares of company stock valued at $33,687,309. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,646,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,779,000 after buying an additional 1,130,680 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,348 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $138,945,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

