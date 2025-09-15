Head-To-Head Comparison: Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) & Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) and Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biglari has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.32% N/A -3.87% Biglari N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Biglari, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Biglari 0 0 0 0 0.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.20%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Biglari.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Biglari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.24 billion 0.10 -$77.54 million ($3.40) -1.98 Biglari $362.11 million 9.45 $333.66 million $146.34 10.26

Biglari has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biglari beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance, and selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and operates oil and natural gas properties offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, it publishes and sells magazines, and related publishing products under the MAXIM and Maxim brand name; and licenses media products and services, as well as is involved in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

